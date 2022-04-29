Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 29 April.

Stuart Broad backed his new skipper.

Joe Root linked up with Yorkshire.

KP swears by it.

Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson watched Manchester United’s game with Chelsea.

Regrets for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Harry Kane caught up with Jermain Defoe.

Fabian Schar signed a new deal at Newcastle.

Liverpool looked back at a late Divock Origi winner.

Chelsea midfielder Ji So-Yun announced she would leave the club in the summer.

A coffee put a smile on Andy Murray’s face.

James Wade excelled in Dublin.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo got into the groove.

Mick Schumacher enjoyed a bit of basketball.

The new crop of rookies were excited.

Source Link Stuart Broad backs Ben Stokes as ‘brilliant’ captain – Friday’s sporting social