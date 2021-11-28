Struggling to get Dyson’s airwrap this Black Friday? Ghd’s alternative is on sale with 20% off

Black Friday weekend is upon us, bringing with it thousands of deals on everything from tech and fashion to beauty, kids’ toys, home appliances and more.

But despite the great tide of offers, which includes savings on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods pro and the Nintendo Switch, there are some products that remain hard to get hold of at a great price.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available now

Case in point – Dyson’s airwrap (£449.99, Johnlewis.com). The brand is known for its impressive deals during Black Friday and, although it didn’t cut the price of its popular hair tool, it did launch a special edition gift set bundle (£449, Dyson.co.uk), which includes three extra accessories for the same price; a detangling comb, paddle brush and a travel pouch – meaning you get 12 accessories for the price of nine.

Sadly, due to its popularity, the special edition set has been sold out ever since it launched, leaving those hoping to snap up the hot brush at a discounted price looking rather forlorn.

But don’t lose all hope just yet. As ever, the bargain hunting team here at IndyBest is here to help and we’ve spotted one of our favourite alternatives to the airwrap in the Black Friday sale – the ghd rise (was £169, now £124, ghdhair.com), which has an impressive 20 per cent off. Read on for our review of the tool and how to snap up the stellar offer.

A fan favourite and IndyBest-approved brand, ghd has become synonymous with good hair days since its launch in 2001 but it has faced some stiff competition from Dyson in recent years.

Upon its release in 2018, Dyson’s aiwrap broke the internet thanks to its innovative technology and ability function as both styler and dryer but ghd quickly hit back with the launch of its very own hot brush, designed to give hair the shape and volume you’d expect from a blow dry.

In our head-to-head review of the two devices, our reviewer said the ghd rise helped their hair stay “wavy and bouncy late into the evening – something we thought only existed in our wildest beauty dreams.” They also praised the tool for its ability to minimise heat damage by using an infinity sensor and predictive technology which adapts the temperature to one best suited to your hair type and thickness.

When it came to comparing the two devices, our writer said that “if all you’re looking for is reliable volume and glamorous waves, the ghd rise is just as worthy an investment.”

