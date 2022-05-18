Strike action announced for Jubilee long weekend

Strike action has been announced for the Jubilee long weekend (2-5 June) which could affect the celebrations in the capital.

The RMT Union says its members will walk out of Euston and Green Park stations on Friday 3 June to protest bullying and a “toxic working environment”.

The strikes would last all day on the Friday and affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.

Green Park is close to Buckingham Palace, sure to be a concentration of tourism into the capital on the Jubilee weekend, while Euston is a key hub for passengers coming into London from the rest of the UK.

The general secretary of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, called on Transport for London bosses to “deal with the manager” to avoid disruption from the strike.

“Staff at Euston and Green Park tube have suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment.

“The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.

“Our strike on 3 June will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. However, if Tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute.”

The Platinum Jubilee weekend will see a raft of events and celebrations in the capital and beyond – including the Queen’s Birthday Parade on 2 June, a six-minute flypast of more than 70 aircraft, a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, a Platinum Party at the Palace, hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp, and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant along The Mall.

