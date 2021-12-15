Strictly star AJ Odudu ‘on crutches’ after suffering injury days before final

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu is “on crutches” after suffering an injury mere days before the final.

The TV presenter is currently the second favourite to win the 2022 series, but reportedly missed training on Tuesday (14 December).

Odudu is said to have experienced “severe” pain in her foot and was given an emergency scan.

Despite the injury, a source told The Mirror: “This is the worst possible timing but AJ is a real trooper and will keep going no matter what.”

Odudu is set to compete in the final alongside EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite.

She became the second favourite to win the show after bouncing back from being in the bottom two by achieving her first full marks of 40 in last weekend’s semi-final.

Whaite’s odds drifted after he faced CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, who was eliminated, in the dance off.

Ayling-Ellis is currently the favourite to take home the 2022 Glitterball trophy.

AJ Odudu with her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington (BBC iPlayer)

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

