Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has shut down claims that the popular BBC reality series is fixed.

Some viewers had speculated about the show’s legitimacy after misinterpreting Mabuse’s words during an episode last Sunday (31 October).

The Halloween episode saw Loose Women presenter Judi Love ejected from the competition, after losing a dance-off to Adam Peaty.

Explaining her reasoning for choosing Peaty over Love, Mabuse said: “I have to say that dance-off was really great, it was great to watch both couples dancing on the dancefloor. The decision was made for me and so I have to say that the couple that I will be saving is Adam and Katya.”

Some viewers interpreted the phrase “the decision was made for me” as an inadvertent admission that the outcome of the dance-off was pre-ordained by producers.

However, others claimed that Mabuse was simply referring to the convincing disparity between the two dances.

Writing on Twitter, the judge confirmed that viewer’s shouldn’t look to read anything into it.

She retweeted a comment which said that she would “regret” her choice of words once she “realises that some people will probably take that literally”.

Alongside this, Mabuse shared a “100 per cent” emoji, writing: “What was so obvious to me because the mistakes were so clear!!

“In times of some crazy conspiracy theories …….. lol,” she added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One this Saturday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Strictly: Motsi Mabuse shuts down ‘crazy’ conspiracy theories about show fixing