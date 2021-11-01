Strictly leaked voting figures: BBC show’s odds change as surprise celebrity ‘leads’

The Strictly Come Dancing odds have been shaken up by the alleged leak of the show’s voting figures.

On Sunday (31 October), the figures believed to be the voting percentages for the 23 October episode of the BBC competition were leaked by The Mail on Sunday.

The leading celebrity is considered to be such a surprise that the bookmakers have slashed their odds, now hailing them as a frontrunner.

*Potential spoilers follow – you have been warned*

According to the alleged figures, McFly singer Tom Fletcher topped the vote on 23 October with 19.1 per cent of the vote. This was even more impressive considering that Fletcher, alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden, had finished just fifth on the leaderboard.

Following close behind with 18.2 per cent of the vote was Rose Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Persace.

While Ayling-Ellis remains the bookies’ favourite to win the show, a spokesman for William Hill has revealed that the alleged figures have made Fletcher fourth favourite to win.

Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher are winning over ‘Strictly’ viewers (BBC / Guy Levy)

William Hill Spokesperson, Rupert Adams, said: “There is no way we can risk having Tom Fletcher at 20/1 to win Strictly after this leak. Winning over the general public can be even more important than wowing the judges and we’ve had to cautiously cut the McFly man to 12/1.”

John Whaite and AJ Odudu are the second and third favourites, respectively, while following behind Fletcher is Tilly Ramsay (40/1), and Dan Walker and Rhys Stephenson, both with odds of 50/1.

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies is at 66/1 with Olympic athlete Adam Peatytrailing behind at 80/1 after being in the latest episode’s dance-off.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis are from favourites to win ‘Strictly’ (BBC/Kieron McCarron)

The BBC has called the leaked figures “pure speculation”. Strictly continues this Saturday (6 November) at 7.10pm.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Strictly leaked voting figures: BBC show’s odds change as surprise celebrity ‘leads’