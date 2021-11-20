Strictly Come Dancing: What time does Strictly start on BBC One tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly underway, with the competition intensifying as more celebrities get booted off the show.

The BBC dance competition has returned for a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples are taking part this time around, rather than last year’s 12.

However, the show won’t travel to Blackpool for the second consecutive year, as social distancing is not possible in the backstage area.

Like previous seasons, the main Strictly show is broadcast on Saturday night, with a shorter results show airing on Sunday.

But what times are both episodes on this weekend?

Tonight’s (Saturday 20 November) episode begins on BBC One at 6.35pm – earlier than last week’s episode – and come to a close at 7.55pm, when the next two couples facing elimination will be revealed.

Everything you need to know about Strictly’s remaining contestants this year can be found here.

Cynthia Erivo will be replacing Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel this week.

Horwood will miss Musicals Week on the hit reality series after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The BBC has announced that Erivo will be “stepping into Craig’s shoes” for both the Saturday live show (20 November) and the results show on Sunday night (21 November).

“I’m so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all heart and making it one,” said Erivo.

The Stockwell-born actor, singer and songwriter has received a number of accolades throughout her career, including an Emmy, Grammy and a Tony Award. She has also received two Oscar nominations.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Strictly Come Dancing: What time does Strictly start on BBC One tonight?