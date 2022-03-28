Strictly Come Dancing pro Aljaž Škorjanec quits show after nine years

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaž Škorjanec has quit the show after nine years.

The professional dancer first appeared on the BBC competition series in 2013, which he won with Abbey Clancy.

On Monday (28 March), Slovenian performer Škorjanec announced that he would not be returning to Strictly for its 2022 series.

“On a beautiful sunny day in May 2013 one phone call changed my life forever!” he wrote on Instagram. “It went like this… We would like to offer you a position on @bbcstrictly as a professional dancer. A dream became a reality and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23 year old boy from Slovenia.”

“A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.”

Škorjanec continued: “Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever. Every year the lineup of dancers would change but one thing stayed the same, WE WERE THE BEST! And this is one thing that I know will never change on Strictly!”

A statement on the official Strictly Instagram read: We are so sad to be saying goodbye to Aljaž after almost a decade as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Since lifting the glitterball with Abbey Clancy in his debut series he has become a firm favourite with viewers across the country… He will be missed by his Strictly family, both on and off the dancefloor.”

Škorjanec appeared on the last series of Strictly with Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

His wife and professional partner Janette Manrara was also a pro on the TV series, but left last year to host sister programme It Takes Two.

