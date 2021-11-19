Strictly Come Dancing: Cynthia Erivo to replace Craig Revel Horwood on judging panel this week

Cynthia Erivo will be replacing Craig Revel Horwood on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel this week.

Horwood will miss Musicals Week on the hit reality series after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The BBC has announced that Erivo will be “stepping into Craig’s shoes” for both the Saturday live show (20 November) and the results show on Sunday night (21 November).

“I’m so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all heart and making it one,” said Erivo.

The Stockwell-born actor, singer and songwriter has received a number of accolades throughout her career, including an Emmy, Grammy and a Tony Award. She has also received two Oscar nominations.

She recently earned an Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha.

Erivo has also been confirmed to play Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in a forthcoming film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked.

On Monday (15 November), a spokesperson for Strictly announced that Horwood would be missing from the judge’s lineup this week, adding that he would hopefully “return the following week”.

