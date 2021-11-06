Strictly Come Dancing 2021: What time is the show on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing is back, and with it the first hints that the winter season is upon us.

The BBC dance competition has returned for a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples are taking part this time around, rather than last year’s 12.

However, the show won’t travel to Blackpool for the second consecutive year, as social distancing is not possible in the backstage area.

Like previous seasons, the main Strictly show is broadcast on Saturday night, with a shorter results show airing on Sunday.

But what times are both episodes on this weekend?

Tonight’s results show episode (6 October) will kick off at 6.45pm and come to a close at 8.10pm.

Tomorrow’s results show will air from 7.15pm until 8pm.

Frustratingly, the BBC’s schedules mean that Strictly’s timeslot tends to differ slightly from week to week. Next Saturday (13 November), for instance, the main show begins at 6.40pm. Next Sunday’s results show (14 November) will begin at 7.20pm.

Everything you need to know about Strictly’s remaining contestants this year can be found here.

