Strictly: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker shares video of pratfall that almost made him drop out of 2021 series

Dan Walker has shared the video of an accident that almost made him drop out of Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast presenter took part in this year’s series, which was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis on Saturday (18 December).

Walker was a fan favourite during his time on the competition, avoiding the dreaded dance off until his elimination on 5 December.

He finished fifth overall.

However, Walker almost never got to participate on the series due to an injury he sustained back in September ahead of being announced as a contestant.

The broadcaster was forced to have a brain scan after running directly into a glass panel while leaving a hotel.

“I’d left my wallet in the taxi but completely ignored the massive glass panel in the way while I was running outside before the car drove off,” he explained.

Dan Walker ran into a glass panel while trying to leave a hotel (Twitter @mrdanwalker)

The video shows him falling to the floor and clutching his head in pain, before being helped to his feet by two members of staff.

“I’ve got some amazing memories from Strictly but I’ll never forget that it nearly ended before it even began!” he wrote.

Walker was given orders to rest for three days, adding: “Thankfully, it wasn’t as serious as it looked.”

The presenter’s followers couldn’t help but laugh at the video, with many apologising to him in the replies.

One fan wrote: “The fact you’ve shared this speaks volumes about you. Thank you for the laugh and glad you are ok.”

