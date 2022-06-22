Streets flooded as storm hits France amid heatwave warning

A strong storm with hail hit the central regions of France on Tuesday 21 June, as authorities issued an orange  heatwave warning.

One of the cities hit the most by the hail was Digoin (Saône-et-Loire), while other towns were completely flooded under heavy rain.

“All the roofs have fallen in and there is much water-related damage in homes, shops and in all the public buildings, as well as many other businesses”, Digoin mayor David Bême told BFMTV.

