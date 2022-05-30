Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

Health authorities have recalled strawberries sold under two brands across major chains in the US and Canada after they were found to be linked to a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged households and businesses such as restaurants to discard the potentially tainted fruit from brands FreshKampo and HEB, purchased in March or April.

“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said in a statement.

The warning came after the outbreak left at least 17 people infected and 12 hospitalised in the US. Another 10 infections and four hospitalisations were recorded in Canada.

“The traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill,” the FDA said.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that causes inflammation of the liver and leads to mild to severe illness. It is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person, causing symptoms of nausea, fatigue and abdominal pain.

The strawberries in question have been sold in major retail chains including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

“Currently, the potentially affected product is past its shelf life. If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away,” the health agency said.

FreshKampo, which is based in Fresno, California, said it is assisting the FDA to identify the cause of the problem.

