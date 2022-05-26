'Stranger Things' Title Theme Gets A Desi Twist Thanks To Ilaiyaraaja And The Internet Just Can't Keep Calm

With Netflix surprising its audience by dropping the first eight-minute episode of the much-awaited show ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 last week, things are going to get more entertaining as the upcoming insanely long episodes of the supernatural shows are about to release on the streaming platform in a few hours. And amid all this chaos and excitement, Netflix just dropped a new desi version of their title track composed by Indian music maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

Sharing the new updated title track of ‘Stranger Things’ composed by Ilaiyaraaja, Netflix wrote, “MAESTRO ILAIYARAAJA’S VERSION OF THE STRANGER THINGS THEME HAS TURNED OUR WORLD UPSIDE DOWN!”

While the new desi-soundtrack has already garnered several likes and comments, fans have been going gaga over the collaboration. And the presence of Ilaiyaraaja in the two-minute video recently dropped by Netflix left desis even more excited. Check out what the internet has to say about the new title track of ‘Stranger Things’ here:

This is just amazing promotion from @Netflix_INSouth and hearing the epic version from @ilaiyaraaja is just pure bliss.. #StrangerThings #Ilaiyaraaja https://t.co/YLT3J0CyzH — Arvindhan Kumar (@ArvindhanKumar) May 25, 2022

Give this man BIG films to fill with Orchestral Scores! He will blew us away on International scales. #Ilaiyaraaja🔥https://t.co/Sjt5X3jGc1 — /!_|/¥ /|||》|}€^^/$ (@vijayandrewsj) May 25, 2022

With the Hawkins crew members already separated since the Starcourt mall battle and Eleven losing her powers, challenges are going to get more horrifying in the upcoming episodes of ‘Stranger Things. Starring Millie Bobbie Brown, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, and others, the remaining episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 are all set to premiere on Netflix on May 27, 2022.

