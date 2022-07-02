'Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2' Has Sparked A Meme Fest On Twitter And It Is Hilarious

The Hawkins squad is back in action to take down Vecna who is hell-bent on gauging every teenager’s eye out in the town. In Netflix’s Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 , we see the squad breaking up to carry out their own missions unbeknownst to the fact that their destination was the same.

To jog up your memory, after losing her powers, Eleven went to her Papa (who almost kept her hostage. Almost!). The crowd-favourite sub-unit consisting of Dustin, Steve, Caleb, Nancy, Robin and Erica helped Eddie who was falsely wanted for murder. Meanwhile, Mike, Will and Jonathan embarked on a road trip to find El. On the other hand, Joyce and Bob risked their lives to fly out to USSR to bring back Jim who was presumed dead.

Now that you are all caught up with the upside-down shenanigans, gear up to watch the darkest and most gory finale episodes of season four. From Nancy manoeuvring her way out from the upside-down world to Eleven gearing up to take down Vecna, netizens who binged-watch the last two episodes, which amount to four hours combined, took to social media to react to it.

From memes to excited expressions, check out the reaction of fans to Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. Disclaimer: The memes and tweets might contain spoilers.

erica when she meets vecna pic.twitter.com/LUN6XXto4k — king bob (@nugumin) June 22, 2022

stranger things will byers gay crying reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/ayD7c8BvIX — ً (@paIebIudot) July 1, 2022

I’ve been re-watching Stranger Things with Sam so I thought it would be a good time to Tweet my favorite meme that came from the show pic.twitter.com/ng3DlOO0CN — TAYLOR PEYTON (@imtaylorpeyton) June 26, 2022

Stranger Things Memes pic.twitter.com/9qn8q6587H — 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊 𝕵𝖊𝖘𝖘 𓂸 (@imprincecrybaby) July 1, 2022

Time to watch Stranger Things and hope my faves don’t die, stand by for a vague meme reaction after both parts. pic.twitter.com/Uekz35ds5l — Bobbie 🐝 DC AUs 📌 (@teadalek) July 1, 2022

#StrangerThings I still have so many thoughts so I’m making memes & writing fics instead of dropping spoilers. pic.twitter.com/d2PTPnYkzO — Bishop Salamanca (@LilShitBishop) July 2, 2022

I made a Stranger things meme pic.twitter.com/6FLug3uzKz — Chris Drake (@Clawyliott) June 29, 2022

When you realize that Max and Lucas can’t go see the movie on friday #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/8DChpifKNJ — 💋👾| stranger things spoilers (@lumaxstarz) July 1, 2022

🚨 #StrangerThings4 spoilers Nobody: Vecna at the end of Episode 9: pic.twitter.com/yr45eeDpLj — steve 🌵 (@steve_6601) July 1, 2022

Me trying to accept the fact that Season 5 is probably at least 2 years away.#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/0WG32Wo91T — Marty Carlin (@martycarlin_) July 1, 2022

