'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer Is Here And It's Darker Than Ever!

After a countdown kickstarted by a mysterious clock that surfaced in California, Netflix has finally dropped the first full-length trailer of Stranger Things season 4. The highly anticipated next instalment of the sci-fi/supernatural series created by the Duffer Brothers arrives in a matter of weeks. Following the events of season 3 which ended on a bittersweet note – the Hawkins crew members have been separated since the Starcourt mall battle, with Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) leaving Indiana to stay with the Byers family while Hopper’s (David Harbour) fate in Russia remains a mystery, the next chapter will expectedly be stranger but also bigger. With the creators teasing an epic Game of Thrones-esque scope, eager fans will likely get their wait’s worth.

The trailer of Stranger Things season 4 opens with an ominous voice declaring, “your suffering is almost at the end.” The clip then cuts to Max (Sadie Sink) narrating life after the Starcourt mall battle – the scattered Hawkins crew attempts a return to normal life, whatever that means. But the past looms large as we get glimpses of fresh strange happenings. Eleven (without her powers), Max, Mike, Will, Dustin and Lucas are in still in imminent danger. There’s talk of a war brewing and it’s up to Eleven to step up if they stand any chance against the lurking danger. The trailer teases a much darker comeback as it unleashes a bunch of monsters old and new. We also see Hopper (David Harbour) – alive in the Russian prison and a return to the Creel House which seems to be an important location for the upcoming season.

Watch the full trailer here:

Stranger Things season 4 has not one but two release dates with the first four episodes arriving on May 27 while the next set of episodes arriving on July 1.

The official synopsis of Stranger Things season 4 reads – It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The show also features Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and more.

Stranger Things season 4 arrives on Netflix on May 27, 2022.

Cover image: Netflix

