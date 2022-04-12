'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer Is Here And Fans Have Already Started Deciphering It

Netflix has finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of their most-awaited sci-fi horror drama ‘Stranger Things Season 4’ on Tuesday evening, and netizens just can’t keep calm. With fans expressing their excitement on various social platforms, the hashtag #StrangerThings4 has already started trending on the microblogging platform.

Watch the ‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer here:

While the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ will release in two volumes, the trailer of the first volume which released today left the audience on the edge of their seats. Read a detailed breakdown of the trailer here: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Is Here And It’s Darker Than Ever!

Needless to say, the ‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer which marks the return of the Hawkins Gang has literally got netizens excited. With Twitterati already sharing their reviews of the trailer online, the microblogging platform is flooded with posts shared by animated ‘Stranger Things’ fans.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the first volume of ‘Stranger Things 4’ is reported to showcase the aftermath of the bittersweet ending of Season 3. With the Hawkins crew members separated since the Battle of Starcourt and currently facing high-school issues, the upcoming season takes an ominous turn as it introduces a new supernatural threat, which could finally end the horrors of Upside Down.

The first volume of ‘Stranger Things 4’ which premieres on May 27, 2022, on Netflix will star Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, and others in pivotal roles.

