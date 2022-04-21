'Stranger Things' Season 4 Isn't Here Yet But Creators Hint At Spinoffs Already!

After what felt like an eternity, Stranger Things season 4 is finally making its way to Netflix. The trailer of the highly anticipated sci-fi series dropped a while ago and it has left fans with more questions than answers. Starring Millie Bobbie Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and more, the series will no got get stranger. While the release date is set for the end of May this year and we’re yet to witness Eleven and the now-separated Hawkins gang’s adventures, the show’s creators are already teasing spinoffs.

Director duo Ross and Matt Duffer have hinted at Stranger Things spinoff shows heading to Netflix after season 4. Season 4 will be divided into two parts but it looks like even that isn’t enough to explore the entire universe of the show. In an interview with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar), the Duffer Brothers shared their thoughts on expanding Stranger Things beyond the two-part series finale.

Matt said, “We haven’t told anyone our plans! Not even Netflix! We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spin-off or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’ I want to feel the pull of, ‘God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’”

Ross elaborated, “The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done, because what would be the point of that? I do think we have something that could be pretty exciting. So we’ll see…”

That sounds pretty promising. Netflix has a history of renewing shows and announcing the next steps close to popular shows’ endings. Earlier, the creators has teased a Game of Thrones-level finale, teasing the scope of the upcoming episodes. However, it remains to be seen if the streamer is on board with taking the franchise ahead.

While you wait for the release of Stranger Things season 4, check out our take on the trailer:

