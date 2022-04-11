'Stranger Things' Season 4 Creators Call It Their 'Game Of Thrones', Reveal Episode Runtime

After a long wait, Stranger Things is all set to return with another instalment in May this year. And if showrunners the Duffer brothers are to be believed, the sequel is their “Game of Thrones”. Starring Mille Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton and more, the Netflix show will revolve around the next chapter for Eleven and her crew of friends. The season, which will be split in two parts, will see the characters separated as a whole new spooky adventure awaits. While the sci-fi series couldn’t be further than the megahit fantasy series Game of Thrones Matt and Ross Duffer are drawing parallels between the two to offer a better idea of what the upcoming season has in store for fans.

In an interview with Deadline, the show creators opened up about their big comeback and spilt details from the Netflix show. “We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season,” Matt Duffer explained. “Joyce and Byers family to have left at the end of Season 3. They are in California – we’ve always wanted to have that like ‘E.T’.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert; and then we have Hopper in Russia; and then of course we have a group remaining in Hawkins. So we have these three storylines, are all connected and kind of interwoven together, but it’s just very different tones,” he added, recapping the plot and describing the tone of the series.

Meanwhile, Ross Duffer revealed that the show will finally give fans answers to some questions, He said, “We didn’t know how big the season was going to get, and we didn’t even realize until we were about halfway through, just in terms of how much story that we wanted to tell this season. Game of Thrones is one thing we’ve referenced, but also for us really what it’s about is revelations, in that we really wanted to start giving the audience some answers.”

Apart from the sprawling narrative, the Stranger Things Season 4 will also have a sprawling runtime to match. Turns out, that each episode will be over an hour long. “I don’t think we have an episode clocking in under an hour – even in Season 1 there were episodes that were like 35 minutes. You kind of forget that. This season, they’re very long, so I think it’s almost double the length of any season,” Matt told Deadline.

Looks like we’re in for a long dramatic ride. Stranger Things left on a cliff-hanger with Eleven leaving Hawkins alongside the Byers. Meanwhile, Hopper who was initially presumed dead is in Russia and the Upside Down is most likely going to be explored in greater detail. Season 4 theories began early and judging from the runtime, it looks like the show will cover its bases.

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on May 27, 2022.

