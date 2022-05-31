Stranger Things installation appears at Bondi Beach to celebrate season 4 release

The release of Stranger Things season 4 has been celebrated with an exciting installation at Bondi Beach.

Fans across the world have been sitting down to binge the first seven episodes of Netflix‘s hit, with the latest series set to conclude in July.

On Sydney‘s famous Bondi Beach, a gateway to the Upside Down appeared, delighting fans far and wide.

Actors dressed in hazmat suits were also seen “investigating” the giant portal, adding more drama to the impressive installation.

