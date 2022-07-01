Stranger Things: Fans distressed after Netflix crashes amid Volume 2 release

Netflix released volume two of the fourth season of Stranger Things on Friday (1 July) at 3am ET (8am BST), but not without some technical difficulties.

Already part one of the penultimate season of the sci-fi series broke Netflix streaming records, becoming the largest-ever premiere weekend debut for an English-language series.

Now, it looks like part two might be well on its way to similar heights after streamer demand skyrocketed amid its release, forcing the platform to crash momentarily.

According to Variety, user complaints peaked at nearly 13,000. Distressed fans were quick to jump on Twitter to share their devastation at the Netflix error.

Alongside a photo of a man crying, one user wrote: “I did not stay awake this long for Netflix to crash #StrangerThings.”

“I did not just count down the seconds like it’s New Years for Netflix to crash,” a second fan commented.

“Stranger Things” Twitter reaction (Nevaeh/Twitter/screenshot)

Many found the news amusing, with somebody tweeting, “Did we seriously crash Netflix?” followed by a laughing emoji.

“That’s strange that Netflix would crash,” one fan wrote, making a pun out of the show title. “In fact, I would say it’s one of the stranger things I’ve heard recently!”

Part one of the season comprised of eight episodes, however, the final volume has been split into two mega-long episodes, with a run time of 85 minutes for the first episode and the last episode stretched to two and a half hours.

Read The Independent’s full review of Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 here.

Stranger Things is available to stream now on Netflix.

