Stranger Things 4: Trailer teases terrifying new villain from the Upside Down

The official trailer for Stranger Things season four has been released.
The clip shows the people of Hawkins divided with Jim Hopper in a Russian internment camp, Joyce and the Bryce family in California (having been relocated after the Battle of Starcourt) and Eleven still without her powers.
At the end of the trailer, a horrifying, humanoid creature is introduced hanging in the Upside Down.
The new season will be split into two parts: Volume 1 is out on 27 May; Volume 2 starts streaming on 1 July. Watch the trailer below.
