Stormzy was spotted hugging Billie Eilish and dancing to Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury.

The UK rapper returned as a guest to Worthy Farm this past weekend, three years after headlining the music festival himself in 2019.

Several celebrities were spotted at Glastonbury this year, including Alexa Chung, Niall Horan, Tilda Swinton, and Chris Martin.

Images of Stormzy at the festival have since emerged, which show him speaking with Eilish and giving the singer a hug.

The moment was caught on camera, and then shared in a compilation video by TikTok user @UK1Drillent.

Eilish became the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury’s history when she performed on the Pyramid Stage as Friday night’s (24 June) headline act aged 20. You can read The Independent’s five-star review of her performance here.

The “Vossi Bop” rapper was seen in the crowd dancing along to Eilish’s early hit “bad guy”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Stormzy spotted at Glastonbury hugging Billie Eilish and dancing to Kendrick Lamar