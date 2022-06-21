Stormzy jokes ‘I’m a philanthropist now’ during honorary degree acceptance speech

Stormzy has said he is “extremely blessed and grateful” to receive an honorary degree from the University of Exeter.

During his graduation speech on Tuesday (21 June), the musician said people should “always share and support, uplift and help in whatever capacity we are able”.

The grime superstar received the honour in recognition of his “outstanding achievement in the field of higher education, philanthropy and widening participation”.

Accepting the degree, Stormzy sparked laughter from his fellow graduates when he joked: “I am going up in the world. I am a philanthropist now.”

