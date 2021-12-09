Storm Barra news – news: UK hit by 80mph gales as pensioner found dead in flooded river

Storm Barra: Roof ripped off school and major travel disruption in Wales

An 80-year-old woman is believed to have been killed in 80 mph winds of Storm Barra.

Venetia Smith, 80, is believed to have fallen from a bridge after she went missing her home in Blandford, Dorset, on Tuesday morning.

Her body was found in a river near Langdon Road at about 3pm.

Chief Inspector Matt Baxter, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Venetia’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country.The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen, which had caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland, affecting 135,000 properties.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday.

Show latest update 1639036452 Two ferries stranded at sea have finally docked in Wales Two ferries which were stranded at sea for hours outside a port on Anglesey, Wales have finally managed to dock. Irish Ferries’ Ulysses had been due to dock at 05:00 GMT on Wednesday, it should have been followed by Stena’s Adventurer at 08:00 GMP. Ulysses tried to berth in Holyhead, Anglesey, three times, BBC reported. One passenger who was onboard Ulysses tweeted that they thought their ship never should have sailed. As a result of the delays, freight drivers and passengers were given complimentary cabins and food. Eleanor Sly 9 December 2021 07:54 1639035251 Good morning Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of everything related to Storm Barra. We bring you updates on everything related to day three of this event, affecting swathes of the UK. Eleanor Sly 9 December 2021 07:34 1638961340 Pensioner found dead in flooded river amid Storm Barra An 80-year-old woman is believed to have been killed in 80 mph winds of Storm Barra. Venetia Smith, 80, is believed to have fallen from a bridge after she went missing her home in Blandford, Dorset, on Tuesday morning. Dorset Police confirmed the death; a statement from the force read: “Very sadly, at around 3pm officers located the body of a woman in the river near to Langton Road. “Although formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be that of Venetia. Her family has been made aware of the sad news.” Chief Inspector Matt Baxter, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Venetia’s family and friends at this very difficult time. “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals, as well as the partner agencies who assisted us with our searches.” Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 11:02 1638960080 Aberystwyth promenade sees worst storm damage for a decade Aberystwyth promenade in Wales has reportedly seen its biggest storm damage for a decade. Strong winds from Storm Barra have caused power cuts and some travel disruption in Wales with wind speeds reaching as high as 86 mph recorded in Aberdaron, Gwynedd. Power cuts have affected Pwllheli, Penygroes, Caernarfon, Dinorwic, Aberdovey and Llay. There are cancellations and delays on many rail services across Wales. Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 10:41 1638959032 Storm roof ripped off school as Storm Barra batters Wales A school has been closed after high winds ripped part of its roof off as Storm Barra continues to batter parts of Wales. Bryngwyn Comprehensive School in Llanelli shut on Tuesday afternoon following gusts of more than 70mph. No one was injured as most people had left the campus before the building was damaged, a statement from the school said. Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the scene to deal with debris that had been blown on to a nearby road. Pupils were told to stay at home on Wednesday so the damage can be assessed. Warnings for strong winds remain in place across the south and west coasts of Wales, which could cause travel disruption. Wind speeds of 86mph have been recorded in Aberdaron, Gwynedd, just a week after a 81mph gust was recorded in Aberporth, Ceredigion, during Storm Arwen. The Met Office said: “Strong westerly winds slowly moderating through Wednesday. Wind gusts of 45-50mph expected widely across the region, with a potential of 55-65mph for exposed coastal locations. Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 10:23 1638957789 Around 1,000 properties without power after Storm Barra Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country. The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen, which had caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland, affecting 135,000 properties. The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow on Tuesday. Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said around 1,000 customers remained without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area, at 8am on Wednesday. It has restored power to more than 8,000 customers following Storm Barra and engineers are working to reconnect the rest. Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 10:03 1638956535 Update from Storm Arwen: Relief as electricity restored after 10 days following Storm Arwen People have described their relief after they were finally reconnected after 10 days without electricity following Storm Arwen Northern Powergrid is in its “last push” to restore electricity in areas of the country after it was cut off by the storm which battered the country during the last days of November. The same homes are now being hit by Storm Barra which, although not expected to be as severe as Storm Arwen, has already made itself felt across the UK and Ireland, with gusty winds battering communities. Read the full details below: Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 09:42 1638955225 Incredible scenes of Storm Barra from Fastnet Lighthouse Footage from Fastnet Lighthouse in southern Ireland goes viral showing the 68mph Storm Barra producing immense waves. Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 09:20 1638954255 Storm Barra continues to rage as schools remain closed across Ireland Schools across Ireland will remain closed on Wednesday, as the country continues to feel the impact of Storm Barra Weather warnings remain in place nationwide, after thousands of people were left without power as wind and rain battered parts of Ireland for hours on Tuesday. The Department of Education said on Tuesday that any school currently or forecast to be in a red or orange alert area should remain closed on Wednesday. Full details of the story are below: Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 09:04 1638953230 Storm Barra weather disruption continues Storm Barra is expected to bring ice, wind and rain – which could cause flooding for parts of the UK on Wednesday. Thousands of homes lost power for up to 10 days in the wake of 100mph winds and lashing rain at the end of November. Northern Powergrid has not confirmed whether all homes were connected by Tuesday night as promised. Storm Barra moved in from the west on Tuesday, and a yellow weather warning for wind is in place from midnight until 6pm on Wednesday for the west coast of Wales and south-west England. Aberdaron in Gwynedd, Wales, which is covered by the warning, was battered by gales of 86mph on Tuesday, while Orlock Head in Co Down, N Ireland, faced 76mph gusts. Diversion signs in the town of Bantry in County Cork which flooded after Storm Barra hit the UK and Ireland with disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow (PA) Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 08:47

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Storm Barra news – news: UK hit by 80mph gales as pensioner found dead in flooded river