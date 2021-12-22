Storm Arwen: Power companies start to hand out compensation set to total tens of millions of pounds

Almost a million people left without power after Storm Arwen have begun receiving compensation cheques from the energy companies that failed them.

Tens of millions of pounds is to be paid out to customers across Scotland and the North East and North West of England who were forced to survive without electricity and gas – in some cases for 12 days – after lines were knocked out by 100mph winds, snow and torrential rain last month.

Power companies including Northern Powergrid and Electricity North West have now started coughing up after being told by regulators to ensure payments were made swiftly.

Exactly how much they will dish out remains unclear but each affected household is allowed to claim £70 for the first 48 hours without power and then another £70 for every 12 hours after that.

Given that at least 240,000 homes are thought to have gone four days or more in the dark during an unprecedented failure, that alone would mean payments totalling more than £80 million.

But some 4,000 went 10 days and a portion of those were only brought back on-stream on day 12 – meaning the total payout may dwarf even that figure.

A statement from Northern Powergrid – one of five companies which will be paying out – said: “We understand the strain Storm Arwen has placed on our customers at a difficult time and how important it is that we make compensation payments as swiftly as possible.”

Regulator Ofgem has also mandated that a £700 cap on compensation be removed meaning those affected can claim beyond that level if they were affected long enough. That means that the homes which had no electricity for 12 days can expect to receive almost £1,500 each.

The storm, on 26 November, wrought carnage across the top half of the UK. At least four people died during the storm itself, while at least one other person is thought to have perished partially as a result of the cold from an unheated home.

The Independent previously revealed that a baby was born by torchlight after downed phone lines meant she was unable to call for an ambulance, while families recounted sleeping in the same bed under mountains of blankets just to defy sub-zero temperatures.

So bad did things get that the army was eventually brought in to help distribute aid to those struggling.

