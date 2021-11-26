Storm Arwen – latest: Rare red weather alert issued as Met Office warns of snow and 100mph gusts

Sarah Wolffe skis through the snow across the Esplanade at Edinburgh Castle in January 2021, when the Scottish capital was hit by snow

Parts of northern England and Scotland have been put on maximum alert with the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning as Storm Arwen sweeps into the country.

Forecasters urged the public to be aware of the prospect of strong winds from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday with the first winter storm of the season set to batter the country.

Gusts are forecast to be as high as 100mph with the alert, which stretches along the east coast from Newcastle upon Tyne to beyond Aberdeen, warning of flying debris which could result in a “danger to life”.

The red alert also warns of the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Storm Arwen is moving in from the North Sea and will begin to travel south before easing on Sunday.

Show latest update 1637930730 Rare red weather warning and snow alert issued by Met Office The Met Office has issued a rare red alert, warning of danger to life as Storm Arwen is set to bring strong winds and snow. Forecasters have warned of travel chaos as the first storm of the winter is expected to batter parts of northeast England and Scotland with gusts up to 80-90mph. A red warning for wind is in place for those areas between 3pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday, when roofs could be blown off and flying debris could cause danger to life. Here is the full story: Tom Batchelor 26 November 2021 12:45 1637930371 Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of Storm Arwen, which is approaching the UK over the North Sea. Tom Batchelor 26 November 2021 12:39

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Storm Arwen - latest: Rare red weather alert issued as Met Office warns of snow and 100mph gusts