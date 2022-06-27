Stoltenberg says redeployment of troops is to protect Nato from the 'direct threat' of Russia

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg announced the bloc would increase forces on high alert from 40,000 to more than 300,000 amid the threat of a direct conflict with Russia.The seven-fold increase is the biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War.Mr Stoltenberg also confirmed on Monday (27 June) that troop deployments will expand to European Nato member countries that are within close proximity to Russia. Stoltenberg said: “I expect it will make clear that allies consider Russia as the most significant and direct threat to our security.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.