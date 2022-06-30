Stockholm Diamond League live stream: How to watch 2022 meet online and on TV

Marcell Jacobs makes his return from injury in Stockholm tonight in the latest Diamond League meet packed with Olympic champions.

The Italian 100m superstar will be up against Great Britain’s Reece Prescod, while British interest extends to Dina Asher-Smith, who runs in the women’s 200m and will be up against the highly-rated Swiss athlete Mujinga Kambundji.

Other big names who triumphed to win gold at Tokyo 2020 include Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles, pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis, and India’s javelin phenomenon Neeraj Chopra.

While one of Europe’s rising stars, Femke Bol, will hope to respond to Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, who broke her own 400m hurdles world record in the United States track and field championships last week.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Stockholm

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST.

30 June

Times BST

16:40 Women 400 meter hurdles, national

16:47 Women Shot put

16:50 Men 400 meter hurdles, national

17:05 Women 800 meters, national

17:15 Men 800 meters, national

17:34 Women 100 meter hurdles, national

17:40 Men Long Jump, additional

17:47 Men 4×100 meters

18:03 Women 1500 meters, promotional

18:16 Women 4×100 meters, promotional

18:22 Men Javelin Throw

18:26 Women High Jump

18:30 Men 1500 meters promotional

18:45 Men Pole Vault

18:50 Women 400 meters, promotional

19:04 Women 400 meter Hurdles

19:15 Men 100 meters

19:25 Women Long Jump

19:29 Women 800 meters

19:39 Men 3000 meters

19:53 Men Discus Throw

19:57 Women 100 meter Hurdles

20:07 Women 3000 meters Steeplechase

20:28 Men 400 meters Hurdles

20:40 Women 200 meters

20:51 Men 800 meters

