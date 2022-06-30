The Diamond League rolls into Stockholm tonight with the return of Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs.

Great Britain’s Reece Prescod goes up against the Italian, who is coming back from an injury-hit 2022, in the men’s 100m. While Team GB queen Dina Asher-Smith is also in action in the women’s 200m with a fascinating head-to-head against Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.

Look out for a host of Olympic champions too, including Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles, pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis, and India’s javelin phenomenon Neeraj Chopra.

While one of Europe’s rising stars, Femke Bol, will hope to respond to Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin, who broke her own 400m hurdles world record in the United States track and field championships last week.

Here’s the schedule, start times and how to watch all the action in Stockholm

How can I watch and is there a live stream?

You can watch all the action in the UK live on BBC Three, meaning there is a live stream via the iPlayer.

Coverage starts at 19:00 BST.

30 June

Times BST

16:40 Women 400 meter hurdles, national

16:47 Women Shot put

16:50 Men 400 meter hurdles, national

17:05 Women 800 meters, national

17:15 Men 800 meters, national

17:34 Women 100 meter hurdles, national

17:40 Men Long Jump, additional

17:47 Men 4×100 meters

18:03 Women 1500 meters, promotional

18:16 Women 4×100 meters, promotional

18:22 Men Javelin Throw

18:26 Women High Jump

18:30 Men 1500 meters promotional

18:45 Men Pole Vault

18:50 Women 400 meters, promotional

19:04 Women 400 meter Hurdles

19:15 Men 100 meters

19:25 Women Long Jump

19:29 Women 800 meters

19:39 Men 3000 meters

19:53 Men Discus Throw

19:57 Women 100 meter Hurdles

20:07 Women 3000 meters Steeplechase

20:28 Men 400 meters Hurdles

20:40 Women 200 meters

20:51 Men 800 meters

Source Link Stockholm Diamond League 2022 schedule and start times