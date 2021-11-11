Steven Gerrard hails ‘ambitious’ Aston Villa plans upon appointment as new head coach

Steven Gerrard spoke of Aston Villa’s “ambition” as a key reason behind his decision to leave Rangers and join the Midlands club.

After the sacking of Dean Smith following a five-game losing streak in the Premier League, Gerrard has now been confirmed as Villa’s new head coach.

Having been a youth coach at Liverpool before taking up the reigns at Ibrox, this marks the 41-year-old’s first venture into England’s top flight as boss.

Villa CEO Christian Purslow praised Gerrard’s “coaching ambitions, philosophy and values” upon his appointment, with the club also noting an “attractive, attacking style of football” being implemented at Rangers, and the former Liverpool and England midfielder spoke of his own hopes for the coming campaigns.

Highlighting Villa’s intent to progress, Gerrard also thanked his former club for giving him his first shot at senior management.

“Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach,” he said.

“In my conversations with Nassef, Wes [owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens] and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.”

Gerrard’s first game in charge will come after the international break against Brighton at Villa Park.

He will take his new club back to Anfield on 11 December to face former club Liverpool.

Villa are currently 16th in the Premier League table, two places and two points above the relegation zone, having finished 11th last season.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Steven Gerrard hails ‘ambitious’ Aston Villa plans upon appointment as new head coach