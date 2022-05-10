Steven Gerrard has hammered out the details at Aston Villa where he has seen “signs of progress” and where he needs to bring in targets in the summer transfer window.

Gerrard joined Villa in 2021, joining from Rangers, and has so far steered the club to 11th in the Premier League. The club finished 11th last season too and so bosses may be wanting to see more results in future. The former Liverpool captain has outlined what he’s looking for in the summer and where Villa have shown progress.

“We have had to try to manoeuvre the team away from danger and get into a positive position in the table but alongside that we have analysed all of the players, all of the players we have on loan, and some of the staff,” adds Gerrard.

“We have made some alterations around the building in terms of rules and other things, but this summer will give us a chance to breathe, reflect and reset. It will also give us the luxury of a pre-season, where you can really nail down your identity and style.

“To do that when you’re playing every six or seven days is a real challenge because you get limited time on the training pitch, but overall it’s been positive. I’m content with where we are and I see signs of progress.”

Gerrard is preparing to face his old club as Villa take on Liverpool on Monday night but the ex-midfielder won’t be holding onto sentiment when the game kicks off.

When asked about his ties to the Reds, he replied: “My job is to get the three points.”

Source Link Steven Gerrard details ‘signs of progress’ at Aston Villa and summer targets