Steve Martin gives hilarious response to video of his own doppelgänger

Steve Martin has responded to a viral video online in which people confused him with a man who looks eerily similar.

The video, which is several months old, came to the attention of Martin today (15 November) after people tagged him in tweets of the video.

The video shows a man who resembles Martin with his new puppy, a Daschund, sat on a bench in a garden. You can see the video below.

Soon after it was shared, people started to notice the resemblance to Martin – and some mistakenly thought it was him.

It eventually came to the attention of Martin who tweeted: “I’m relieved to find out this is not me,” Martin wrote. “I was starting to doubt my sanity.”

Last week, Martin also shared a humorous message of solidarity with Paul Rudd, who was named the Sexiest Man Alive.

The I Love You, Man star was given the accolade last Tuesday night (9 November) by People magazine.

Reacting to the news, Steve Martin – a childhood hero of Rudd’s – tweeted a simple message: “Trust me. It’s a burden.”

In an interview with People about how he feels to have been named the sexiest man alive, Rudd said he expects those close to him to give him “so much grief” over his new title, but that he’s going to “lean into it hard” nonetheless.

Other past honourees have included John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

On other ways in which his life might change thanks to the accolade, Rudd said: “I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts.

“And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious.”

