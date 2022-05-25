Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 25.

Basketball

Steve Kerr demanded action following another shooting tragedy in America.

Football

Aymeric Laporte issued a fitness update.

Mo Salah got the coffees in.

Mohamed Elneny was thrilled to be staying at Arsenal.

Juan Mata congratulated Kath Phipps for her LMA service to football award.

Lucy Bronze tried out the Lionesses’ new kit.

Mesut Ozil visited the Turkish Embassy in Indonesia.

Tennis

Andy Murray had his say.

Cricket

Stuart Broad looked to the future.

Ben Stokes visited Adidas.

Jonny Wilkinson turned 43.

Boxing

Nicola Adams felt inspired.

MMA

Like father, like son.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Steve Kerr speaks out and Andy Murray has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social