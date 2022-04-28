Steve Coogan reveals which broadcaster he thinks is a ‘modern-day Alan Partridge’

Steve Coogan has revealed which current broadcaster he believes to be most similar to Alan Partridge.

The actor is known for his portrayal of the socially inept and politically incorrect media personality, whom he has played in several TV shows, as well as the 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Coogan opened up about his beloved role.

“Almost every presenter has had a Partridge moment and I sort of galvanise all that and chuck it into this big bucket marked Partridge and then regurgitate it,” Coogan told host Naga Munchetty about his inspiration behind the character.

Asked which current broadcaster he thinks bears the closest resemblance to Partridge, the actor took a moment to think.

“I suppose if you fused Richard Madeley with Piers Morgan you might get close to who Partridge is at the moment,” said Coogan.

The actor went on to provide reasons for his answer, adding: “I think Alan likes to think of himself as cutting edge, and edgy, and relevant.”

Responding to host Charlie Stayt’s comment that to be called the inspiration for Partridge has “become a badge of honour”, Coogan agreed that viewers have come to “rather like” the character.

“Yeah, I think although he started out as a buffoon, now people actually rather like him… they have a bit of an affection for him. Although he’s misguided and misinformed, he’s not nasty or wicked. He tries to do right,” said Coogan.

“I think people when they laugh at Partridge, they see an inept uncle or their parents’ generation getting things slightly wrong.”

