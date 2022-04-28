Steve Coogan calls Piers Morgan a modern-day Alan Partridge

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan has revealed who he thinks is a modern-day likeness to his creation Alan Partridge.

Coogan named television presenters Richard Madeley and Piers Morgan as those he believes are most like the fictional broadcaster.

“If you fused Richard Madeley with Piers Morgan you might get close to who Partridge is at the moment. I think Alan likes to think of himself as cutting-edge and edgy and relevant,” Coogan said.

