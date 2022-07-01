Steve Carell to read tale about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc on CBeebies Bedtime Stories

Steve Carell will tell the tale of a pair of mischievous eyebrows on CBeebies Bedtime Stories tonight (1 July).

The actor, whose credits include The Office, Anchorman and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, is the latest star to sign up for the series.

Carell, 59, will read The Eyebrows of Doom by Steve Smallman with illustrations from Miguel Ordonez.

The story is a “laugh-out-loud adventure” about a bear called Dave and his friends as they try to stop a pair of eyebrows, who keep leaping from one unsuspecting animal to the next, from taking over the world.

Carell said: “I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies, about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc – something I’m sure we can all relate to.”

The film star, who shares two children with his wife, actor Nancy Carell, follows in the footsteps of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, British actor Tom Hiddleston and singer Harry Styles in featuring on the show.

Tom Hardy on CBeebies Bedtime Stories (PA Media)

Recent story readers also include the Duchess of Cambridge, who narrated the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, by Jill Tomlinson, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

Steve Carell’s CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode airs on Friday 1 July at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

Additional reporting by Press Association

