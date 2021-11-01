Steve Buscemi recreates iconic ‘How do you do, Fellow Kids?’meme for Halloween

Steve Buscemi dressed up as his own “How do you do, Fellow Kids?” 30 Rock meme for Halloween this year.

On Sunday, the 63-year-old actor was seen in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, wearing a red baseball cap, a red hoodie, and a t-shirt that reads “Music Band” while distributing trick-or-treat candies to children.

Buscemi, who portrays a private investigator in the sitcom, seemed to be trying to recreate his own character from a 2012 episode, called “The Tuxedo Begins.”

In the episode, the actor attempts to pass off as a teenager, delivering a meme-worthy line: “How do you do, fellow kids?”

On social media, many fans were impressed by the Reservoir Dogs actor’s clever costume idea.

“If ya don’t love Steve Buscemi we can’t be friends,” wrote iHeart Radio’s Rex Chapman.

Another woman posted a selfie her daughter took with Buscemi.

Author Amina Akhtar wrote: “Steve Buscemi wins celeb Halloween.”

American sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann added: “No more calls. No more tricks. No more treats. We have the international, unanimous Halloween 2021 winner and it’s Steve Buscemi as…Steve Buscemi.”

Buscemi is known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire, as well various films including Reservoir Dogs, Con Air, and Coen brother films Fargo and The Big Lebowski.

Some of his more recent projects include Armando Iannucci‘s political satire The Death of Stalin and his voice-work as Francis E Francis in 2017’s The Boss Baby.

Earlier this year, the actor opened up about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after volunteering as a firefighter on 9/11.

The actor had worked as a firefighter in the Eighties, and arrived at the scene of the Twin Towers terrorist attacks in 2001, helping aid in recovery and rescue efforts for five days.

Speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Buscemi recalled his experiences at the scene.

“I was driven to the site that day, walked around for hours and then found my company, found Engine 55 working there. I asked if I could join them. I could tell they were a little suspicious at first, but I worked with them that day,” he said.

In the interview, Buscemi also discussed the new documentary, Dust: The Lingering Legacy of 9/11, which aims to bring attention to the continuing health needs of firefighters present at Ground Zero.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Steve Buscemi recreates iconic ‘How do you do, Fellow Kids?’meme for Halloween