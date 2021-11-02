Steve Buscemi Dresses Up As His Own Meme, Immediately Wins Halloween

With an IMDb page that includes the likes of Fargo, Ghost World, and Reservoir Dogs, Steve Buscemi is already an icon in the world of pop culture.

But he elevated his status to even greater levels on Sunday.

Remember the “How do you do, fellow kids?” GIF of Buscemi taken from the 30 Rock episode where the actor pops up as Lenny Wosniak, a private detective recalling the time he tried to masquerade as a high school student?

The GIF has since become one of the internet’s most famous reaction memes, a handy shorthand for whenever somebody attempts to act younger than they are.

And this year, for Halloween, Buscemi leaned into the meme hard.

Splendid work, Buscemi.

That photo was taken by Stella Wexler Rush while she was out trick-or-treating in Brooklyn, New York, and shared on Twitter by her mother Debra Wexler. Other images of Buscemi also went viral on Twitter.

The actor was joined by singer-songwriter Elvis Costello, who he’s previously hung out with on Halloween and who appeared alongside Buscemi in the 2006 movie Delirious.

Now why not round things off by watching that classic scene one more time…

