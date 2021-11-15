Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI over US Capitol riots

Less than a year after he was granted a last-minute pardon by former president Donald Trump, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is in FBI custody once more.

The conservative podcast host and former Breitbart News chairman surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday.

On Friday, a District of Columbia grand jury indicted Mr Bannon on two counts of criminal contempt of congress, the result of a referral by the House of Representatives last month after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The onetime naval officer and film producer could face up to two years behind bars if convicted.

Mr Bannon, who served as Mr Trump’s top adviser from January 2017 to July 2017, has claimed that executive privilege — a legal doctrine that protects conversations between and among a president and his advisers — precludes him from having to testify about the events leading up to the worst attack on the Capitol since the Burning of Washington in 1814.

More follows…

