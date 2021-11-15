Steve Bannon news – live: Trump ally surrenders himself to FBI and is taken into custody

Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in to authorities over contempt of Congress charges

Less than a year after he was granted a last-minute pardon by former President Donald Trump, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is in FBI custody once more.

The conservative podcast host and former Breitbart News chairman surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday.

On Friday, a District of Columbia grand jury indicted Mr Bannon on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, the result of a referral by the House of Representatives last month after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.

The onetime naval officer and film producer could face up to two years behind bars if convicted.

Show latest update 1636989263 Video: Bannon arrives at FBI field office Oliver O’Connell 15 November 2021 15:14 1636989077 Bannon addresses ‘War Room’ podcast viewers Bannon surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday after emerging from a black SUV dressed in a green winter jacket and black shirt. As he walked towards the building, he stopped briefly to address a camera that was live-streaming his surrender for his War Room podcast. He told his viewers: “I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball, what we do every day” and declared that he and his supporters were “taking down the Biden regime” and called the case against him “all noise, not signal”. Oliver O’Connell 15 November 2021 15:11 1636988864 Bannon claims executive privilege precludes him from testifying Mr Bannon, who served as Mr Trump’s top adviser from January 2017 to July 2017, has claimed that executive privilege — a legal doctrine that protects conversations between and among a president and his advisers — precludes him from having to testify about the events leading up to the violent attack on the US Capitol on 6 January. Most reputable legal scholars say such claims hold no water because the events in question took place long after he left government service. Oliver O’Connell 15 November 2021 15:07 1636988652 Steve Bannon surrenders himself to the FBI Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is in FBI custody once more. The conservative podcast host and former Breitbart News chairman surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday. On Friday, a District of Columbia grand jury indicted Mr Bannon on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, the result of a referral by the House of Representatives last month after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The onetime naval officer and film producer could face up to two years behind bars if convicted. Oliver O’Connell 15 November 2021 15:04

