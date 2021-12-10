Stephen Port: Police failures ‘probably’ contributed to deaths of victims, inquest jury finds

Police mistakes “probably” contributed to the deaths of Stephen Port’s victims, an inquest jury has found.

Officers in Barking, east London, missed repeated opportunities to catch sexual predator Port after he plied first victim Anthony Walgate with a fatal dose of date-rape drug GHB and dumped his body.

More follows…

