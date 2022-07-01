Stephen King candidly shares title of ‘only film’ he’s ever ‘walked out of’

Stephen King has revealed the title of the only film he’s ever walked out of.

The horror author didn’t hold back in a response to a tweet by author Linwood Barclay.

After Barclay revealed that he disliked Jurassic World Dominion so much he had to leave the cinema, Bay waded in to share the name of the only film that made him do the same.

King wrote: “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS.”

When his fans asked if he meant the 1986 cartoon version, King clarified it was “the first one” in the franchise.

The Michael Bay film, released in 2007, was produced by Steven Spielberg. It made a total of $709m (£585m), at the global box office.

Fortunately, in King’s eyes, none of the adaptations of his books have been as bad as Transformers – even though some must have certainly been close.

For example, The Dark Tower, released in 2017, was torn apart by critics, as was the remake of Firestarter, which was released earlier this year.

