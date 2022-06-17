Steph Curry hilariously mocks reporters who said he’d win ‘zero’ titles

After winning his fourth championship of his basketball career, Steph Curry perfectly mocked a few sports experts who claimed last year that he would win “zero” titles.

During a discussion on Get Up back in August 2021, sport analysts Kendrick Perkins and Domonique Foxworth speculated that Curry was going to win “zero” titles in the next four years. In doing so, they gestured their hand into the shape of a circle — to mimic a zero — and held it in front of their eyes.

These reporters’ remarks were made shortly after the NBA star had signed with the Golden State Warriors for another four years and inked a $215m extension contract.

Those comments came back to haunt them after Curry’s team beat the Boston Celtics Thursday night. Upon Curry racking up his fourth title, he made it clear that he didn’t forget what Perkins and Foxworth had said about him.

During a press interview with NBC Sports, the 34-year-old athlete called the sports experts’ comments out and gestured his hand just like Perkins and Foxworth had. He went on to note how he and his teammates didn’t let any criticism “distract” them.

“And the fact that when we started this season, the conversations about who we were as a team and what we were capable of, clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero of how many championships we would have going forward because of everything that we went through,” he said.

“So we hear all that, and you carry it all and you try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you, but you carry that weight and to get here, it all comes out. It’s special,” he added.

On Twitter, fans praised Curry for his hilarious recreation of and reaction to the analysts’ opinions about him.

“Steph is the petty king, I love it,” one wrote.

“Petty King sees and hear[s] EVERYTHING,” another wrote. “There is no escape!”

A third user added: “Can we finally admit that Steph is in the Goat [greatest of all time] conversation.”

Curry has previously addressed how he pays attention to the tabloids and remembers things. According to the basketball player, he’s not “surprised” when he gets teased by fans, as he knows that his career is heavily publicised.

“I’m the petty king so I know all about everything,” he told NBC Sports earlier this week at the NBA Finals. “I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it. The more you’re on the stage, the more you realise the attention that is on you, how much it means to each fan base, how much it means to the cities. So, you can’t really be surprised by anything.”

