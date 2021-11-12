Stepfather denies murdering five-year-old boy found dead in river

The stepfather of a five-year-old boy found dead in a Welsh river has denied murdering the child.

John Cole, 39, pleaded not guilty to killing Logan Mwangi – also known as Logan Williamson – at a hearing in Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

The five-year-old boy was discovered in the Ogmore River in Bridgend, South Wales, on 31 July.

Cole admitted a second charge of perverting the course of justice.

Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 30, also appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice. She is also accused of murder but did not enter a plea to that charge during the hearing.

She cried as the offences were read out, including moving Logan’s body to an area of the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing blood-stained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared by video link from another room in the court building.

He pleaded not guilty to Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

A new provisional trial date was set for February 14, 2022.

