State trooper charged with murdering 11-year-old girl after ramming car twice after high-speed chase

A New York State trooper has been charged with murdering an 11-year-old girl after he rammed her family’s car twice at high speed flipping it over.

Monica Goods died after she was ejected from her family’s car when Christopher Baldner rammed his patrol vehicle into them while on duty in December 2020.

Authorities say that he had stopped Tristan Goods for speeding in Ulster County, New York, as the family drove see relatives for Christmas.

Also in the car with Mr Goods were his wife and two daughters, aged 11 and 12.

During the stop the trooper administered pepper spray into the car and Mr Good sped off, according to the indictment.

The trooper followed the car before ramming it twice to bring it to a stop, at which point it flipped over, according to New York attorney general Leticia James.

Her office has now charged the trooper with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 25 years to life, second-degree manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

According to the indictment the trooper also used his police car to ram a car with three people in it in September 2019, similarly endangering their lives.

“Police officers are entrusted to protect and serve, but Trooper Baldner allegedly violated that trust when he used his car as a deadly weapon and killed a young girl,” said Ms James.

“While nothing will bring Monica back, we must hold law enforcement to the highest standards, which is why my office is committed to seeking justice in this case.”

Trooper Baldner was arraigned in Ulster County and will be back in court in November.

Thomas Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers PBA, said the union is arranging for an attorney to represent Baldner.

“As this case makes its way through the legal system, we look forward to a review and public release of the facts, including the motorist’s reckless actions that started this chain of events,” Mr Mungeer said in a statement.

