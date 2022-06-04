Starmer says he is ‘not surprised’ to see Prime Minister booed at Platinum Jubilee event

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “not surprised” that Boris Johnson was booed by crowds who gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday.

Starmer said that the crowd’s reaction to the prime minister’s appearance reflected how “fed up” voters are with the Conservative government, especially in relation to the cost of living crisis.

“They are fed up with the government. But the vast majority were there to say thank you to the Queen and in a sense reflect on what she has given to our country, which is absolutely phenomenal,” he added.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.