Starmer says government wants workers to take pay cut while boosting bankers bonuses

Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of boosting bankers’ bonuses while asking public sector workers to take pay cuts amid a historic rise in inflation.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (22 June), the Labour leader accused Boris Johnson’s chief of staff of trying to change the law to get bankers’ bonuses increased.

A cap on bonuses was introduced following the 2008 financial crash.

Downing Street has denied reports that the government plans to remove the cap.

