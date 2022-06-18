Starmer responds to government’s ‘headline-chasing’ tagging plans for asylum seekers

Keir Starmer has shared his thoughts on the government‘s plans to electronically tag asylum seekers in order to keep track of them.

The leader of the opposition spoke out while campaigning in Wakefield ahead of a by-election.

“I think that the government is chasing headlines,” he said. “What I want is a serious response. Nobody wants these journeys across the channel to be made…everybody wants to clamp down on the gangs…that requires grown up work with French authorities.”

He also took aim at the National Crime Agency facing cuts.

