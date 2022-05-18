Starmer accuses Rees-Mogg of acting like ‘overgrown prefect’ with civil servants

Keir Starmer called Jacob Rees-Mogg an “overgrown prefect” for putting notes on the desks of civil servants to encourage them back to work.

Discussing whether Boris Johnson and his government should support a windfall tax to ease the cost of living crisis, the Labour leader cited Mr Rees-Mogg’s behaviour as he hammered home his point.

“The member for North East Somerset, when he’s not sticking notes on people’s desk like some overgrown prefect, he’s dead set against [windfall tax],” Mr Starmer said, drawing laughs from the Commons.

